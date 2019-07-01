Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, including:
Friday
12:03 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 99 Route 9, fire alarm.
2:51 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cutter Hill Road, outside/dumpster fire.
3:25 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
3:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 206 Concord Road, report of smoke, nothing found.
7:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Corporate Drive, fire alarm.
10:19 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle crash.
10:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Pearl St., carbon monoxide.
10:47 and 11:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, service call.
4:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Colby St., fire alarm.
6:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
7:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 500 Route 12, odor investigation.
Saturday
12:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 24 Butterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:24 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 133 Clinton Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Court St., fire alarm.
3:30 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
3:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
5:06 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
5:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Colby St., service call.
7:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
7:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 44 Main St., odor of propane reported, nothing found.
8:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
1:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Hurricane Road, tree/wires/transformer.
1:50 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 35 Bush Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Kings Lane, fire alarm.
6:27 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
4:52 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 61 Camp Circle, checking site of lightning strike.
7:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Appleton St., fire alarm.
8:34 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 86 Kings Highway, fire alarm.
9:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.