Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, July 16, including:
9:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 64 Old Ashburnham Road, lawnmower fire.
9:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
9:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 267 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
1:40 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash into a street sweeper, two people taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3:35 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, pedestrian struck by vehicle, no medical transports.
7:09 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 154 Rockingham St., minor fuel spill from broken down truck.
9:37 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, tree/wires/transformer call.