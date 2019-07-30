Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 29, including:
2:58 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 133 Oxbow Road, fire alarm.
9:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Temple Road, fire alarm.
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 77 Adams St., liquid propane gas call.
4:44 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to N. Bennington Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 8 Central St., fire alarm.