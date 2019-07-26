Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, July 25, including:
7:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 227 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
8:48 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
9:09 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 3 Arrowcrest Drive, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
9:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Sullivan St., reported structure fire revealed to be a campfire.
11:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 74 Payson Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 125 Dublin Road, reported vehicle fire.
12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Railroad St., service call.
1:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 535 Old Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
1:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Reservoir Street, service call.
3:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Blackbrook Road, fire alarm.
5:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 Main St., service call.
9:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with one medical transport with non-life-threatening injuries.
11:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Emerald St., service call.
11:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.