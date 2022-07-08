Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, July 7, including:

12:30 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tire fire.

4:05 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 15 School St., fire alarm.

7:56 a.m., Putney Fire Department to 23 Treatment Plant road, fire alarm.

8:15 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.

8:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 172 Emerald St., service call.

9:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

3:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

