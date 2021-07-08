Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 7, including the following:
5:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Main St., fire alarm.
12:29 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 400 Old Harrisville Road, electrical outlet issue.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 North Lincoln St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 275 Old New Ipswich Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:44 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Applewood Lane, service call.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Howard St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:45 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 279 Manning Hill Road, reported house fire found to be person grilling on the porch.
5:45 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 26 Elmwood Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
7:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 155 Old Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
9:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.
10:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 529 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:37 p.m., Chesterfield and Spofford fire departments to 77 Maple Road, carbon monoxide call.