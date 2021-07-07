Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, July 6, including the following:
5:53 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Chester, Vt., for mutual aid assist.
10:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Emerald St., service call.
11:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Black Brook Road, fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 140 Pond Brook Road, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, odor investigation.
1:31 p.m.., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Grove St., fire alarm.
1:38 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 444 Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer.
2:30 p.m., Rockingham Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, vehicle fire, contained, no injuries.
3:55 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 61 Joslin Road, service call.
4:16 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.
7:39 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 69 Main St., fire alarm.
9:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Oriole Ave., fire alarm.
9:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 57 Indian Acres Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Summer St., carbon monoxide alarm.