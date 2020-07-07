Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 6, including the following:
10:47 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
2:37 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 430 Swanzey Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:23 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 94 Warwick Road in Royalston, Mass., mutual aid on a wilderness rescue.
7:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Summit Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
10:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 168 Union St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 850 State Route 101, brush/smoke investigation.