Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 5, including the following:
5:44 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 249 Treelyn Road, fire alarm.
6:40 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.
8:49 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 19 South St., fire alarm.
11:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
12:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 34 Elm St., fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Lower Troy Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 351 Winchester St., odor investigation.
3:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
4 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 24 Bilo Ave., small fire contained to the top of a stove.
7:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
7:20 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Venable Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.