Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, including the following:
Friday
2:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Elm Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:12 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 13 Reaveley Road, electrical hazard.
4:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
8:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court Street, fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Wentworth Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Island Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:38 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, vehicle fire, no injuries.
3:38 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 913 Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
4:46 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 75 Brown Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
7:51 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Gillespie Way, fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 87 Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:39 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 98 Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Village Drive, carbon monoxide call.
2:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 90 Rockingham St., tree/wires/transformer call.
2:21 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 385 Athol Rich Road, mutual aid call.
3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Queens Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:53 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 520 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
5:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 387 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 American Ave., gas call.
7:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 51 Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 151 Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Ellis Court, brush/smoke investigation.
7:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 109 Shaw Hill Road, vehicle crash, one person was transported to be treated for a severe leg laceration.
8:24 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 38 Library Ave, brush/smoke investigation.
9 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 23 Holbrook Ave, brush/smoke investigation.
9:19 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Millot Green Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
9:30 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 19 Laurel St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:49 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
10:33 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 35 Fox Run Lane, fire alarm.
Sunday
2:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 State Route 101, vehicle fire.
6:22 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 123 Old Troy Road, fire alarm.
8:18 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, fire alarm.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
11:07 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 North Lot Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:57 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:08 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1197 Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:10 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 1313 Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:51 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 319 Pratt Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:59 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1813 Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 235 Prescott Hill Road, lightning strike.