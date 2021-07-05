In addition to numerous calls Friday for downed trees/wires/transformers, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 2-4, including the following:
Friday
7:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
12:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
7:16 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 168 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 5 East Shore Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
10:18 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 34 Coffin Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Wilder St., fire alarm.
1:10 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
2:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Woodburn St., vehicle crashed into building, no injuries and minor exterior building damage.
5:21 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 102 Breed Road, gas call.
5:26 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 23 School St., fire alarm.
7:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Wilder St., service call.
7:23 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to McAdam Road, service call.
10:49 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, fire alarm.
11:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 66 Main St., service call.
Sunday
5:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 410 West St., service call.
3:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 161 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:07 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 30 Warwick Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:30 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 354 North Main St., vehicle fire.
4:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to California Brook Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Commercial Street, service call.
5:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 11 Underhill Ave., fire alarm.
7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Summit Ridge Drive, fire alarm.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Felt Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Bowman Drive, minor appliance fire, no injuries or major damage.
9:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
9:43 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 112 Old Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.