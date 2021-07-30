In addition to dozens of service calls due to flooding across the Monadnock Region, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, July 29, including the following:
1:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
3:45 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 40 Joslin Road, fire alarm.
3:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 534 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Peterborough Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ralston Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:36 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 939 Brattleboro Road, other call.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., fire alarm.
11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 36 Denman Thompson Highway, fire alarm.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, reported vehicle crash, bicycle accident, no medical transport.
4:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 248 Spring Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 752 Route 202, fire alarm.
6:54 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 58 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Dublin and Harrisville fire departments to 627 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
8:55 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to River Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer call.