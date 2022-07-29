Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, July 28, including:
9:41 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 35 Oak St., fire alarm.
10:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 3 Main St., fire alarm.
11:52 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
6:43 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Bolton Woods Road, tree/wires/transformer call. Tree on a wire.
6:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Georges Field, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
6:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 71 Main St., fire alarm.
7:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.
7:19 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Turkey Shoot Road, tree/wires/transformer call. Tree and wires blocking the road.
7:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 13 Templeton Turnpike, service call.
8:11 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Depot St., fire alarm.
8:28 p.m., Richmond fire Department to 423 Whipple Hill Road, service call.
9:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Hastings Pond, mutual aid call to Warwick, Mass.
