Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 28, including the following:
4:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
6:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 420 West St., test of municipal fire system.
9 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 River Road, water rescue operation on the Connecticut River. Missing woman later found safe by police.
1:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Elm St., fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, minor fuel spill.
5:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:37 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 South, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Whitcombs Mill Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for possible chest injuries. No further information available.