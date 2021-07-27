Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 26, including the following:
5:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 58 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
7:33 a.m. and 9:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Old Summit Road, fire alarm.
11:27 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 14 Kapper Drive, report of an outside/dumpster fire, nothing found.
11:34 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 79 Meetinghouse Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 659 Swanzey Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:35 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
1:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Crestview Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Royalston Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:16 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 1122 Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Ashburnham Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.