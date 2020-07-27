Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Sunday, July 24-26, including the following:

Friday

2:20 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 114 Atkinson St., appliance fire, no reported damage.

2:22 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 153 Owls Hill Road, structure fire, contained to a crawl space.

4:19 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 79 Prospect Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 64 West St., fire alarm.

6:38 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 243 Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:51 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.

9:41 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Tamarack Circle, assist another agency.

9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Fox Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.

11:16 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Mulhall Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 399 Old New Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Windsor Court, fire alarm.

2:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., fire alarm.

3:38 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.

4:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.

4:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 119 Sandy Pond Road, vehicle fire, extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

6:28 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 50 Crotched Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

9:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 195 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.

Saturday

1:27 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 378 Middletown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.

3:45 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to North Ridge Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:32 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Sandy Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Colonial Square, fire alarm.

12:55 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Falls Road, mutual aid call.

1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.

4:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 71 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Church St., service call.

4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.

5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

5:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 182 Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. One person transported by helicopter for medical treatment; no further details available.

6:41 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinston St., fire alarm.

7:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 127 Thatcher Hill Road, vehicle fire.

8:01 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 642 Upper Jaffrey Road, service call.

8:15 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:42 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.

9:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:25 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.

Sunday

1:58 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Kings Highway, fire alarm.

4:17 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.

7:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Green St., fire alarm.

10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.

11:48 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., a minor roof fire that was quickly extinguished.

5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Meadow Road, fire alarm.

6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Cottage St., unknown fire call, but no fire was found at the scene.

7:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 308 Woodbound Road, vehicle crash, one person transported via ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

7:39 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash. One person transported via ambulance for medical treatment; no further details available.

8:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 966 County Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., fire alarm.

11:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.

 