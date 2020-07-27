Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Sunday, July 24-26, including the following:
Friday
2:20 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 114 Atkinson St., appliance fire, no reported damage.
2:22 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 153 Owls Hill Road, structure fire, contained to a crawl space.
4:19 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 79 Prospect Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 64 West St., fire alarm.
6:38 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 243 Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:51 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
9:41 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 9 Tamarack Circle, assist another agency.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Fox Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.
11:16 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Mulhall Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 399 Old New Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Windsor Court, fire alarm.
2:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
3:38 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
4:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 119 Sandy Pond Road, vehicle fire, extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
6:28 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 50 Crotched Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 195 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
Saturday
1:27 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 378 Middletown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
3:45 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to North Ridge Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:32 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Sandy Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Colonial Square, fire alarm.
12:55 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Falls Road, mutual aid call.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
4:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 71 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Church St., service call.
4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 182 Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. One person transported by helicopter for medical treatment; no further details available.
6:41 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinston St., fire alarm.
7:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 127 Thatcher Hill Road, vehicle fire.
8:01 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 642 Upper Jaffrey Road, service call.
8:15 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:42 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
9:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:25 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
1:58 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Kings Highway, fire alarm.
4:17 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
7:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Green St., fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
11:48 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., a minor roof fire that was quickly extinguished.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Cottage St., unknown fire call, but no fire was found at the scene.
7:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 308 Woodbound Road, vehicle crash, one person transported via ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.
7:39 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash. One person transported via ambulance for medical treatment; no further details available.
8:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 966 County Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., fire alarm.
11:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.