Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, July 23, including the following:
4:54 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 72 Spruce Point Drive, fire alarm.
8:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 420 West St., municipal fire system.
8:43 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 602 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Mt. Huggins Drive, odor investigation.
10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
12:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 58 Base Hill Road, service call.
2:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, water rescue reported, unfounded.
2:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., fire alarm.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury St., reported structure fire, small grease fire, no injuries or significant damage reported.
4:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 399 Hurricane Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Oxbow Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
6:43 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:59 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 19 Industrial Park Drive, fire alarm.
8:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Vine Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Appleton St., odor investigation.