Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, July 22, including:
6:22 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
10:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Central Square, fire alarm.
5:01 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 61 South St., service call.
10:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 44 Henry St., electrical hazard.
10:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport. Further details not available.
10:42 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
11:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, odor investigation.