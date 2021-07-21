In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires during Tuesday’s storm, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, July 20, including the following:
12:55 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
2:07 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Cottage St., service call.
7:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 George St., service call
8:48 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 261 Nutting Road, service call.
9:51 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 28 Prospect Hill Road, mutual aid.
10:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Evergreen Ave., service call.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
11:33 Jaffrey Fire Department to 7 Dionne St., service call.
11:39 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:55 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 73 Brush Brook Road, fire alarm.
11:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 2 Bradford St., service call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Fox Ave., service call.
12:53 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Elmwood Road, vehicle crash. One person was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
1:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Central St., fire alarm.
3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., fire alarm.
3:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Wetmore Street, service call.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash. One person was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
4:39 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 84 NH Route 119 West, service call.
4:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 294 Matthews Road, service call.
6:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, odor investigation.
7:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Martin St., service call.
7:11 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 885 County Road, fire alarm.
8:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 328 Union St., service call.
9:48 p.m. Winchester Fire Department to 52 Warwick Road, electrical hazard.
11:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Emerald St., fire alarm.