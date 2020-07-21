Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 20, including the following:

12:46 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 608 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.

2:58 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 63 Bellview Drive, carbon monoxide call.

4:10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Summer St., fire alarm.

7:14 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 119 West, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Beech St., fire alarm.

10:01 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 803 N.H. Route 119 West, service call. 

1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Ralston St., brush/smoke investigation.

1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Arch St., motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

2:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 403 Winchester St., fuel spill. 

2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 144 East Surry Road, fire alarm.

3:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 608 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation. 

7:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.

7:43 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Chesterfield Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Mayflower Drive, fire alarm.

9:24 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 958 Forest Road, structure fire in a boat house, put out quickly, no injuries.

11:55 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 683 Glebe Road, tree/wires/transformer call. 

 