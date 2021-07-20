In addition to numerous calls for flooding-related damage, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 19, including the following:
4:35 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
2:34 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, two-vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:43 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 485 Upper Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
10:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 88 Brattleboro Road, oil leaking from a boiler spilled into driveway.