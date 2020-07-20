Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Sunday, July 17-19, including the following:
Friday
4:27 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Emerald St., report of haze in the building, unable to find source, haze dissipated.
10:18 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., fire alarm.
11:30 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.
2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 Main St., fire alarm.
2:51 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, vehicle crash, no serious injury.
8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 88 Winchester St., fire alarm.
11:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Citizens Way, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:18 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 90 Monadnock Highway, service call.
1:35 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 213 Hancock Road, carbon monoxide call.
2:24 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to East Shore Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
6:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 348 Winchester St., fuel spill.
11:27 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
2:43 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 185 Island St., fuel spill.
5:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:58 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 93 Main St., odor investigation.
8:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 153 Hunter Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:52 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:59 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to N.H. Route 9, service call.
Sunday
2:11 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 27 N.H. Route 119 East, report of a sign that had caught on fire.
6:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 50 Burt Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:12 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., fire alarm.
9:27 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 Pine St., fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Taylor St., fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 460 Whipple Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Park Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Martin St., fire alarm.
10:35 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to River Road, assisting another agency.
11:07 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 764 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.