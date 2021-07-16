Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, July 15, including:
12:37 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 28 Green St., fire alarm.
6:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 162 Cobble Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 87 Old Cathedral Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
1:28 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, fuel spill.
2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1076 Roxbury Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:21 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1285 County Road, fire alarm.
8:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 50 School St. Extension, fire alarm.
8:19 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to landmark location, missing kayaker rescued, no medical transport.
8:47 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 916 Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:54 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 0 Whitcomb Road, tree/wires/transformer call.