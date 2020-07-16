Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, July 15, including:
9:45 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Summer Street, odor investigation.
10:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Court St., fire alarm.
4:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 93 Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 8 Tripp Lane, unpermitted burn.
7:29 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Goodell Road, small brush fire, quickly extinguished.
9:16 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 72 Emerald St., appliance issue.