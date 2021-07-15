Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 14, including the following:
12:55 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 172 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
1:46 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Fox Ave., fire alarm.
4:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Adams St., fire alarm.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Washington Ave., appliance call.
7:34 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 23 Fanny Mason Lane, fire alarm.
10:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 46 Union St., odor investigation.
11:18 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 511 Apple Hill Road, service call.