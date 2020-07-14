Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 13, including:
4:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
5:01 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 148 Perley Road, fire alarm.
6:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Union St., tree/wires/transformer call.
8:24 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 148 Perley Road, carbon monoxide alarm, nothing found.
9:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Community Way, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
2:33 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 123 Main Street, service call.
4:44 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 269 Upper Walpole Road, vehicle fire, fully involved U-Haul trailer, no injuries.
5:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 331 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:45 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 2438 Church St., unfounded water rescue call.
9:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Church St., brush/smoke investigation.