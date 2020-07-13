Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, including the following:

Friday

5:43 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Burt Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 547 Marlboro St., fire alarm.

9:50 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 150 Meetinghouse Road, service call.

10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.

11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Central Square, fire alarm.

11:36 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 3280 Route 5, odor investigation.

12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.

1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.

1:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 River St., service call.

3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:34 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash, one female was transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

6:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 73 Fox Run Road, odor investigation.

Saturday

1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

1:38 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 45 Welcome Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:10 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 20 Cross Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:29 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 144 Middletown Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:42 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

9:29 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.

9:33 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Comstock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 430 Eaton Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:59 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 2 Finch St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:39 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.

2:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, fire alarm.

5:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

9:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 111 Hancock Drive, fire alarm.

11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.

Sunday

7:26 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.

1:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Perham Street, service call.

3:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Hinsdale Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:07 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 26 Livermore Road, fire alarm.

6:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 363 Summer St., assisting another agency.

 