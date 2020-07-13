Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, including the following:
Friday
5:43 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Burt Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 547 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 150 Meetinghouse Road, service call.
10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:36 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to 3280 Route 5, odor investigation.
12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 River St., service call.
3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:34 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash, one female was transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
6:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 73 Fox Run Road, odor investigation.
Saturday
1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
1:38 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 45 Welcome Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:10 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 20 Cross Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:29 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 144 Middletown Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:42 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:29 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:33 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Comstock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 430 Eaton Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:59 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 2 Finch St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:39 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, fire alarm.
5:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
9:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 111 Hancock Drive, fire alarm.
11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Sunday
7:26 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
1:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Perham Street, service call.
3:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Hinsdale Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:07 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 26 Livermore Road, fire alarm.
6:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 363 Summer St., assisting another agency.