Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, including the following:
Friday
1:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
5:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Brewery Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:13 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Schult St., fire alarm.
11:04 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, service call.
11:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.
12:24 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department 321 Taylor Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elliot Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 40 Concord St., fire alarm.
4:34 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 373 Tigola Trail, service call.
4:50 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 374 Old Drewsville Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:58 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 278 March Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
6:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 63 Cleaves Road, fire alarm.
7:06 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 16 Plain Road, fire alarm.
8:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Hastings Ave., fire alarm.
9 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 72 Leverett St., brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
2:25 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 345 River Road, carbon monoxide call.
5:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 58 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
5:57 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 647 Granite Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:53 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Gates Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:11 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.
9:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 94 Kimball Road, service call.
9:59 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 87 S Elmwood Road, gas call.
1:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
2:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Ingalls Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, service call.
8:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 30 Front St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Cross St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:34 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 608 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
11:27 a.m. Rindge Fire Department to 2 Bradford St., second-alarm structure fire, no further information immediately available.
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Pheasant Hill Road, odor investigation.
8:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 Main St., odor investigation.