Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, July 9, including the following:
9:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
11:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, service call.
12:32 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 436 Our Road, assist other agency.
12:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Summit Road, odor investigation.
1:23 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to East Shore Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., service call.
4:07 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 88 Rounds Road, bulldozer fire.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, two-car crash, one medical transport. Further information was not available.
5:34 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash, two medical transports. Further information was not available.
9:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 217 Forest Road, odor investigation.
10:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, hazmat for minor car fuel clean-up.