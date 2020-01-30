Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Jan. 29, including:
9:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:57 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Antrim Road, tree/wires/transformer.
1:16 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motorcycle toppled over in parking lot, causing hand injury.
4:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., service call.
5:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 12 Wolfs Way, carbon monoxide call.
7:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.