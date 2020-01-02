Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, including:
Tuesday
4:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:24 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:35 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 761 Forest Road, service call.
11:37 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 22 Knotwood Drive, gas investigation.
2:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 769 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
9:50 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Mack Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Wednesday
12:27 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:25 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to River Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
6:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:12 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 16 Lockwood St., chimney fire.
7:43 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:59 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
8:39 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:47 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
12:17 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 18 Square, service call.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:26 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 7 Mill St., odor investigation.
6:11 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 39 Templeton Turnpike, odor investigation.
9:05 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., odor investigation.