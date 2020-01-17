Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Jan. 15, including:
6:40 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:49 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:57 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, car vs. deer with driver taken to Monadnock Community Hospital as a precautionary measure.
7:41 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
8:24 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 South Road, fire alarm.
8:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 30 Summer St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Central Square, carbon monoxide call.
12:53 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 8 Prospect Hill Road, carbon monoxide call,.
1:24 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 908 Main St., oil spill.
1:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Granite Street, two pedestrians hit by vehicle, both transported, no further information immediately available.
2:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Well School Road, fire alarm.
3:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., fire alarm.
3:42 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Sargent Camp Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:02 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bonds Corner Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:07 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Main St., fire alarm.
8:16 p.m., Troy Fire Department to South Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 95 Warmac Road, carbon monoxide call.