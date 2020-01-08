Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Jan. 7, including:
6:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
8:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Rivermead Road, single-vehicle crash with no medical transport.
11:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., service call.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Andover St., service call.
5:55 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 107 Cobb Meadow Road, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Pheasant Road, appliance issue.
11:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 18 Route 119 West, fire alarm.