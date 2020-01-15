Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Jan. 14, including:
8:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Eastern Ave., chimney fire, no significant damage reported.
10:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
8:22 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to School Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.