Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Jan. 24, Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, including:
Friday
12:05 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 1 Mason Road, fire alarm.
6:30 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
8:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to School Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
9:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 395 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
12:14 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 14 Vine St., carbon monoxide call.
2:48 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Route 32, mutual aid.
7:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilsum Street, car leaking gas.
10:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
1:49 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
9:31 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:56 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Schult St., appliance problem.
3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Water St., fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 218 Fitzwilliam Road, chimney fire.
7:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Pine Street, tree/wires/transformer.
Sunday
1:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 148 Castle St., odor investigation.
9:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.
11:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for hand laceration.
12:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Dwinnell Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:05 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Walpole Valley Road, hazmat call for diesel fuel on the side of the road. Container was disposed of.
3:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 631 Main St., reported structure fire, was pellet stove smoke.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Sparrow St., gas investigation.
8:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
10:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to East Monomonac Road, outside/dumpster fire.
10:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Summit Road, report of oven sparking.