Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Jan. 3, Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5, including:
Friday
5:30 a.m. and 3:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:54 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 11 Well Hill Way, appliance call.
8:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:44 and 10:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Timberpond Drive, fire alarm and service call.
10:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Todd Hill Road, odor investigation.
12:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 487 Main St., chimney fire, no reported damage.
2:49 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 533 Thorndike Pond Road, vehicle crash in driveway, no medical transport.
4:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Vine Street, odor investigation.
4:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 High St., service call.
11:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, service call.
11:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 744 West Swanzey Road, appliance call.
Saturday
9:46 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to High Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 167 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
12:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:03 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 242 Bolton Road, kitchen fire, no significant damage reported.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Sweeney Road, reported chimney fire, no fire on arrival.
6:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 71 Union St., service call.
8:01 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 137 Monument Road, odor investigation.
Sunday
2:41 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 157 Old Cheshire Turnpike, structure fire, no significant damage reported.
3:53 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1452 Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:50 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 107 Cobb Meadow Road, fire alarm.
3:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 333 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.
4:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, odor investigation.
6:09 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 61 Main St., fire alarm.