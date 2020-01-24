Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23, including:
Tuesday
6:14 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 49 Emerson Drive, assist other agency.
7:23 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
8:40 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 1 Mason Road, fire alarm.
9:25 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to California Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:04 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Westminster St., fire alarm.
11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
12:30 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information available.
2:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 2 Gateway Drive, vehicle fire.
3:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 98 South Lincoln St., fire alarm.
3:54 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
4:40 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
5:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, odor of propane from tanks being refilled.
5:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:34 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 106 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
8:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 3 Laurel Ave., outside/dumpster fire.
8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 337 Roxbury St., service call.
Wednesday
12:19 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 60 Honey Road, chimney fire.
6:34 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
8:37 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 231 Kings Highway, chimney fire.
10:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Main St., service call.
11:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 464 West St., odor investigation.
12:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 447 West St., odor investigation.
1:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Summer St., service call.
2:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Elm Court, fire alarm.
4:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 510 Chesterfield Road, assist agency.
4:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 818 Court St., fire alarm.
6:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 124 Rockingham St., hazardous fuel spill.
7:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Concord St., liquid propane gas.
8:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., liquid propane gas.
9 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 57 West Shore Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.
Thursday
2:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Main St., tree/wires/transformer call.
6 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
8:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
11:37 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
11:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
11:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 39 Swamp Road, assist agency.
12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
12:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Winter St., fire alarm.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 48 Beruk Hill Road, chimney fire.
6:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.
9:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.