Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Jan. 17, Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, including:

Friday

8:56 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 19 Prentice Hill Road, fire alarm.

9:33 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash vs. tree, one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

10:19 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 139 Lampman Road, fire alarm.

11:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Ivy Drive, carbon monoxide call.

12:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.

1:32 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 Route 9, fire alarm.

3:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 17 High St., liquid propane gas.

3:43 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

5:50 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 1012 Canal St., mutual aid.

6:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 45 Mechanic St., chimney fire.

9:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.

Saturday

1:04 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 850 Route 12 South, appliance problem.

6:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 347 Court St., fire alarm.

9 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., fire alarm.

6:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

7:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.

11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., carbon monoxide call.

Sunday

12:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 South View Drive, fire alarm.

2:22 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

5:07 a.m., Spofford Walpole Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.

8:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.

10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 256 Washington St., fire alarm.

11:09 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, motor vehicle crash, with one transport.

1:19 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 Route 9, fire alarm.

4:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.

8:29 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1127 County Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:22 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 617 Mountain Road., fire alarm.

 