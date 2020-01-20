Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Jan. 17, Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, including:
Friday
8:56 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 19 Prentice Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:33 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash vs. tree, one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
10:19 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 139 Lampman Road, fire alarm.
11:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Ivy Drive, carbon monoxide call.
12:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
1:32 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 Route 9, fire alarm.
3:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 17 High St., liquid propane gas.
3:43 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
5:50 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 1012 Canal St., mutual aid.
6:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 45 Mechanic St., chimney fire.
9:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.
Saturday
1:04 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 850 Route 12 South, appliance problem.
6:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 347 Court St., fire alarm.
9 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., fire alarm.
6:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
12:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 South View Drive, fire alarm.
2:22 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:07 a.m., Spofford Walpole Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.
8:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 256 Washington St., fire alarm.
11:09 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, motor vehicle crash, with one transport.
1:19 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 Route 9, fire alarm.
4:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
8:29 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1127 County Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:22 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 617 Mountain Road., fire alarm.