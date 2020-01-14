Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Jan. 13, including:
7:27 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 6 Church St., propane call
10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Laura Lane, service call
11:52 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:47 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 11 West St., fire alarm.
3:48 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Gilsum Road, dumped ashes caught grass on fire.
5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:02 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 South, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:48 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, vehicle crash, car slid into river, no medical transport.
7:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 27 Northfield Road, service call.
7:54 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.