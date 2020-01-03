Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Jan. 2, including:
3:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 24 Park Drive, odor investigation.
9:53 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
10:22 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
10:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Main St., standby for event at The Colonial Theatre.
7:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Thomas Road, single-vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
7:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
8:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Eastern Ave., fire alarm.