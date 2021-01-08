Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 7, including the following:
6:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Dover St., furnace issue.
9:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., odor investigation.
10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Victoria St., fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 63 Loveren Mill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.