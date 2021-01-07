Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 6, including:
8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Elm St., service call.
9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:15 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 301 North Hidden Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Michigan Road, service call.
7:36 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 59 Fox Run Road, fire alarm.
9:04 p.m. Hancock Fire Department to 51 Bennington Road, issue with a pellet stove, no damage or injuries.