Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 6, including the following:

Tuesday

3:22 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 36 Black Bear Crossing, carbon monoxide call.

4:55 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 236 Pleasant St., reported appliance fire that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.

9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Davis St., service call.

10:47 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 85 Parker St., fire alarm.

11:09 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 87 Main St., reported odor of propane in the area.

1:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Schult Street, fire alarm.

7:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, tire fire.

Wednesday

8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Elm St., service call.

9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:15 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 301 North Hidden Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

5:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Michigan Road, service call.

7:36 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 59 Fox Run Road, fire alarm.

9:04 p.m. Hancock Fire Department to 51 Bennington Road, issue with a pellet stove, no damage or injuries.