Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 6, including the following:
Tuesday
3:22 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 36 Black Bear Crossing, carbon monoxide call.
4:55 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 236 Pleasant St., reported appliance fire that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Davis St., service call.
10:47 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 85 Parker St., fire alarm.
11:09 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 87 Main St., reported odor of propane in the area.
1:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Schult Street, fire alarm.
7:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, tire fire.
Wednesday
8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Elm St., service call.
9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:15 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 301 North Hidden Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Michigan Road, service call.
7:36 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 59 Fox Run Road, fire alarm.
9:04 p.m. Hancock Fire Department to 51 Bennington Road, issue with a pellet stove, no damage or injuries.