Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Jan. 5, as well as numerous vehicle crashes due to icy road conditions, including the following:
2:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Central Square, odor investigation.
8:21 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:45 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:49 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, vehicle crash, one person transported to Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital in Gardner, Mass. No further information available.
8:51 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:57 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:06 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No further information available.
9:10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:18 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Church St., burnt food in the oven. No damage to the home and no injuries reported.
12:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 138 Arch St., service call.
3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:12 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Troy Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:46 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 695 Old Westport Road, fully involved boat fire, no injuries reported.
9:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
10:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Fiske Road, fire alarm.