Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 4, including the following:7:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Elliot St., gas investigation.7:43 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm. 8:15 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.3:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 98 North St., fire alarm.5:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Wilson Pond Road, reported water rescue, unfounded.