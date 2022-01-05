Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 4, including the following:

7:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Elliot St., gas investigation.

7:43 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.

8:15 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.

3:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 98 North St., fire alarm.

5:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Wilson Pond Road, reported water rescue, unfounded.

 