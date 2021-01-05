Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 4, including the following:
6:06 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 762 Dublin Road, service call.
6:39 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, an unoccupied vehicle crashed into a building.
9:23 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 195 Old Chesterfield Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 744 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
11:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Arch St, fire alarm.
4:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 N.H. Route 12 S, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 58 Base Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.