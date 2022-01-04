Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 3, including the following:12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Tamarack Circle, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.7:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 American Ave., carbon monoxide call. 8:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Pako Ave., carbon monoxide call.12:58 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 147 Butterfield Hill Road, reported LP gas call that turned out to be an issue with an appliance in a home. 1:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 724 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.1:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, fire alarm.4:04 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Main St., small fire contained to an oven.4:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital. No further information available.5:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 High St., fire contained to a chimney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Call Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Hinsdale Fire Department Social Services Fire Dispatcher Winchester Fire Department No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo injured in Route 12 crash in Keene Friday eveningKeene convenience store robbed FridayKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashKeene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinnerWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Rory Aileen Batdorf-DwyerPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanCheshire Medical expands overflow ICU after seeing highest COVID inpatient numbers to dateFire destroys Keene home, no reported injuriesCOVID-19 cases reported at several area nursing homes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.