Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Jan. 3, including the following:

12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Tamarack Circle, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.

7:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 American Ave., carbon monoxide call.

8:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Pako Ave., carbon monoxide call.

12:58 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 147 Butterfield Hill Road, reported LP gas call that turned out to be an issue with an appliance in a home.

1:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 724 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

1:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, fire alarm.

4:04 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Main St., small fire contained to an oven.

4:50 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital. No further information available.

5:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 High St., fire contained to a chimney.

 

