Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, including the following:
Thursday
12:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 294 Roxbury St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, dumpster fire.
4:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:03 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, fuel spill.
9:35 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 Route 202, gas investigation.
9:39 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Apple Hill Road, vehicle crash.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Kit St., service call.
1:46 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 11 Main St., reported chimney fire, pellet stove issue, no significant damage reported.
2:02 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 407 Route 12A, reported chimney fire, furnace issue, no significant damage reported.
4:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, service call.
5:42 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 151 Keene Road, vehicle crash into tree, no medical transport.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, rollover vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 21 Grove St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 9 Baldwin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, tire fire.
Friday
2:39 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 4 Long Pond Road, other call, police matter.
3:37 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
7:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Washington St., reported chimney fire, unfounded.
10:05 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 232 Bible Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Town Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:56 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 32 Foley Road, fire alarm.
1:41 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 54 North Shore Road, fire alarm.
2:32 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 109 Watson Road, microwave fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
3:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
4:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
4:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, gas investigation.
5:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 90 Middle Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:42 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 60 Bliss Hill Road, odor investigation.
Saturday
8:15 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:59 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:15 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Franklin St., fire alarm.
4:54 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Green Road, reported fire, permitted burn.
5:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 48 South Parrish Road, odor investigation.
5:36 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Old County Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 13 Mountain View Drive, chimney fire, no significant damage reported.
8:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
11:10 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 45 Blueberry Lane, odor investigation.
Sunday
7:56 a.m. and 9:11 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
8:08 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, assist other agency.
5:23 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 699 Route 9, service call.
6:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Stage Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:29 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Kings Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.