Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 31, 2022 Molly Bolan Jan 31, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, including the following:Friday2:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm. 9:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.1:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 54 Pine St., service call.3:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, odor investigation.4:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 651 Park Ave., fire alarm.4:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.7:27 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12 N, brush/smoke investigation.8:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 378 Brush Brook Road, chimney fire. No injuries reported.Saturday5:24 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 176 Meany Road, mutual aid.7:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 700 Dublin Road, fire alarm.3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm. 4:13 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 411 Spofford Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.11:52 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 58 Bowen Crossing Road, chimney fire. No reported injuries.Sunday12:13 a.m. and 5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.12:49 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.8:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., assist other agency.8:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.10:28 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 20 Fay Martin Road, vehicle fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, fuel spill, minor.11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street exit to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.2:55 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 295 Gilsum Road, structure fire, fire on outside of the house, moderate damage and no injuries reported.4:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.6:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 46 Charles Drive, gas investigation.7:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com.