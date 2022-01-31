Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, including the following:

Friday

2:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.

9:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.

1:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 54 Pine St., service call.

3:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, odor investigation.

4:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 651 Park Ave., fire alarm.

4:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.

7:27 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12 N, brush/smoke investigation.

8:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 378 Brush Brook Road, chimney fire. No injuries reported.

Saturday

5:24 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 176 Meany Road, mutual aid.

7:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 700 Dublin Road, fire alarm.

3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.

4:13 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 411 Spofford Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

11:52 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 58 Bowen Crossing Road, chimney fire. No reported injuries.

Sunday

12:13 a.m. and 5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

12:49 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.

8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

8:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., assist other agency.

8:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.

10:28 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 20 Fay Martin Road, vehicle fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.

10:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, fuel spill, minor.

11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street exit to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:55 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 295 Gilsum Road, structure fire, fire on outside of the house, moderate damage and no injuries reported.

4:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 46 Charles Drive, gas investigation.

7:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm.

