Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, including the following:
Friday
12:55 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 99 Main St., service call.
3:14 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:30 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury.
8:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, reported structure fire, unfounded.
10:56 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Holden Hill Road, structure fire, no medical transports.
Saturday
7:20 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Roxbury Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Drewsville Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:14 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 3 Bear Hill Road, mutual aid call.
1:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, municipal fire system call.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 112 Gilsum St., gas investigation.
5:04 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 124 Windy Row, fire alarm.
5:30 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 524 Keene Road, odor investigation.
8:29 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 123A, tree/wires/transformer call.
Sunday
9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., service call.
1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
1:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, assist other agency.
5:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist other agency.
5:51 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one patient transported with broken leg and arm fracture.
7:02 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1113 Main St., fire alarm.
9:44 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.